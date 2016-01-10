(Recasts with protest)
By Donny Kwok and Kalum Chen
HONG KONG Jan 10 Thousands of people took to
the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a reprise of anti-China
protests of over a year ago, demanding to know the whereabouts
of five missing people linked to a local publisher of books
critical of Beijing's leadership.
Other publishers and book vendors are unnerved by the
mysterious disappearances, and in some cases they have pulled
books critical of Beijing's leaders from their shelves.
In three bookstores selling political books visited by
Reuters, owners declined to be interviewed, citing the fear of
mainland anger. Hong Kong, a former British colony handed back
to China in 1997, is constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and
autonomy from Beijing for 50 years but the series of
disappearances has led to suspicions that mainland law
enforcement officers were ignoring the law.
Lee Bo, 65, a shareholder of Causeway Bay Books and a
British passport holder, went missing from Hong Kong in late
December, although his wife has withdrawn a missing persons
report saying he travelled to China voluntarily to assist in an
unspecified investigation.
Four other associates of the publisher have previously been
unaccounted for, since late last year.
Dressed in yellow and holding up yellow umbrellas, the
hallmark of anti-China protests that crippled parts of the city
in late 2014, the protesters demanded to know the whereabouts of
the missing booksellers.
"Today's Lee Bo is you and me tomorrow," the protesters
shouted.
The demonstrators gathered outside government headquarters
- the scene of pro-democracy protests in late 2014 - carrying
banners that read: "Release Hong Kong Booksellers Now!"
The Hong Kong government said in a statement it was "firmly
committed to protecting the freedom of expression and freedom of
publication".
"The rule of law is the cornerstone of our society," it
said, adding that police are investigating the cases and have
sought assistance from mainland authorities.
Protest organisers said about 6,000 people took part.
"Nobody is safe in Hong Kong now," said Bao Pu, who
published the secret memoirs of Zhao Ziyang, a former Communist
Party general secretary who was purged after the 1989 Tiananmen
Square crackdown. His father, Bao Tong, was the most senior
Chinese official jailed over the protests in Beijing.
As of Thursday, over 500 publishers, writers, booksellers
and members of the public had signed an online petition pledging
to: "Not fear the white terror and uphold the principle of
publication freedom". White terror is a term used to describe
periods of political persecution by authoritarian regimes.
Britain and the United States have expressed concern about
the disappearances.
"EVIL INFLUENCE"
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi skirted a direct question
on whether the men were under Chinese detention at a recent
press conference. The Guangdong and Shenzhen Public Security
Bureaux, and the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing,
have not responded to repeated Reuters' requests for comment.
China's state-run Global Times tabloid, however, wrote in a
recent editorial that the booksellers were exercising an "evil
influence" in China through their political books. The newspaper
went on to say that it was "reasonable" for law enforcement
agencies to "circumvent the law when they seek cooperation from
an individual for investigation."
Political gossip books and exposes on Chinese leaders have
been a lucrative niche market for Hong Kong booksellers catering
to Chinese visitors accustomed to pervasive censorship of
sensitive literature back home.
But now, some stores have distanced themselves from such
books.
At the PageOne bookshop chain, a young sales assistant told
Reuters some of these books had been pulled recently.
"This is the company's decision," he said. "I'm not very
clear about it. We only have history books now."
A spokesperson for PageOne said the firm wouldn't comment.
At the People's Book Cafe, posters of Mao Zedong - the late
founder of modern China - were hanging above mainland Chinese
tourists scouring the aisles to buy banned books on China's
leaders, including Mao himself.
Paul Tang, the owner, told Reuters, that in the event the
industry for banned books collapsed in Hong Kong, he expected it
to "migrate to other nearby countries" like Taiwan or Japan
given the huge sustained demand from Chinese visitors.
At two other small, independent bookshops visited by
Reuters; Insiders Books and Best Reading Bookstores, staff
refused to comment about the disappearances.
The Causeway Bay Books shop, which has been linked to all
five missing men, remains locked, while at the firm's warehouse
in an industrial building where Lee was last seen in late
December, stacks of books wrapped in brown paper were piled up
outside the door.
One pile of books was on Chinese President "Xi Jinping's
ultimate battle with the old Communists" according to an invoice
glued to the side.
Lee told Reuters in November that "the only possible reason"
for the disappearances of his associates was because of a new
book they were going to publish, that some local media said was
an expose on Xi Jinping's love life. Lee, however, declined to
give specifics at the time.
(Additional reporting by Rain Liang, Venus Wu and James
Pomfret; Writing by Anne-Marie Roantree; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)