HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said on Wednesday that he placed a great deal of emphasis on the case of a missing bookseller and has raised the issue with mainland authorities.

Lee Bo, 65, a shareholder of Causeway Bay Books and a British passport holder, went missing from Hong Kong in late December.

Four associates involved in publishing or selling literature critical of Beijing have also gone missing in mysterious circumstances over the past few months.

The disappearances have stoked fears of mainland Chinese authorities using shadowy tactics that erode the "one country, two systems" formula under which Hong Kong returned to China.