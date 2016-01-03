HONG KONG Jan 3 Hong Kong opposition lawmakers
protested on Sunday outside Beijing's representative office in
the Chinese-ruled city over the disappearance of a bookseller
who specialises in publications critical of the Communist Party
government.
Lee Bo, 65, a major shareholder of Causeway Bay Books,
"vanished" on Wednesday after he went to fetch books from his
warehouse in the city, Lee's wife told Hong Kong media.
She said her husband had called her from a mainland Chinese
number to tell her he was safe but would not reveal his
location, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on
Sunday. She said Lee spoke to her in Mandarin even though the
pair usually communicated in Cantonese.
Lee is the fifth person linked to the bookstore to have gone
missing in the past two months. Others include Gui Minhai, owner
of Mighty Current, the publishing house that owns the bookstore,
the SCMP reported. Missing person reports were filed for three
others, it said.
The disappearances have stoked fears of mainland Chinese
authorities using shadowy tactics that erode the one country,
two systems formula under which Hong Kong has been governed
since its return to Chinese rule from Britain in 1997. The
city's constitution guarantees wide-ranging personal freedoms
and independent law enforcement.
Beijing's Liaison Office and the Hong Kong Immigration
Department could not be reached for comment. The Hong Kong and
Macau Affairs Office, an agency of China's State Council, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
About 60 people marched to the Liaison Office in the
financial hub, while pro-democracy lawmakers held a media
conference to express concern over the disappearance.
"We have strong reason to believe Mr Lee was kidnapped and
smuggled back to the mainland for political investigation," said
Democratic Party lawmaker Albert Ho.
He did not elaborate on the reason, but the group called on
the Hong Kong government to say whether there was an official
immigration departure record for Lee.
Secretary for Security, John Lee, said the police would be
expanding the scope of its investigation into Lee's
disappearance, although it was not possible to give details
about every line of inquiry, broadcaster RTHK reported on
Sunday.
The Causeway Bay Bookstore sells paperbacks highly critical
of the Chinese leadership in Beijing and often containing
details of the private lives of senior leaders and their
families.
While the books are banned in mainland China, local media
said they are popular with Chinese tourists in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong's second highest-ranking official, Chief Secretary
Carrie Lam, expressed concern about the case on Saturday.
"The Hong Kong government is highly concerned about the
wellbeing of Hong Kong people in the city and abroad. I know the
police are already working on the case," Lam said.
(Reporting by Venus Wu, Anne Marie Roantree and Lawrence White
in HONG KONG and Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING; Editing by
Christopher Cushing and Paul Tait)