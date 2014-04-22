(Corects in third paragraph to remove "on Friday")
HONG KONG, April 22 Hong Kong's Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) said on Tuesday it reprimanded Royal
Bank of Scotland for internal control failures, fining
the bank HK$6 million ($773,800).
The SFC said in a statement RBS failed to detect and prevent
unauthorized trades in its emerging markets rates business in
the city in 2011, following the discovery of unauthorized trades
by former trader Shirlina Tsang.
Tsang was sentenced last year to 50 months in jail after
pleading guilty to fraud after was she caught falsifying records
of her trades, Reuters previously reported.
RBS didn't immediately return a request for comment on the
SFC's decision.
($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Erica Billingham)