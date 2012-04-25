BRIEF-Santam sees FY HEPS to be down between 39-44
* Santam HEPS for year ended Dec.31 to be between 39 to 44 pct below and EPS to be between 44 to 49 pct lower versus last year
HONG KONG, April 25 The head of Hong Kong's market watchdog said on Wednesday that it will consider making investment bankers criminally liable if they are found to have been negligent in their duties when helping companies to go public.
Securities and Futures Commission Chief Executive Ashley Alder told Reuters that a forthcoming consultation paper on initial public offering sponsors would look at making them hold criminal and civil liability for the contents of listing prospectuses.
"We are looking at both," Alder told Reuters on the sidelines of a real estate conference in Hong Kong.
Reuters reported last week that the SFC would consider making sponsors liable for the contents of listing prospectuses, but it was not known whether this would include making them criminally culpable for rule breaches.
Alder added that the paper should be published in the next two to three weeks and would also contain a new code of conduct that sponsors would have to follow.
IPO sponsors, typically banks or corporate finance houses, prepare a company's listing documents and perform due-diligence to ensure they comply with Hong Kong's listing rules. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)
* KCG Holdings Inc - in market making, averaged $28.1 billion dollar volume traded, 8.9 billion shares traded, and 3.5 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for Jan
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.