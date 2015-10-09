HONG KONG Oct 9 The Hong Kong government on Friday published its conclusions on a consultation on sweeping new powers that aim to protect taxpayers from big financial firms' collapses, marking an important step toward ending "too big to fail".

The proposals, outlined in a consultation paper published in January, reflect Hong Kong's commitment to implement a reform agenda set by G20 nations in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.

On Friday, the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau, along with the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said that all deposits would be excluded in the event of a so-called 'bail-in', whereby a financial firm's creditors have some or all of their debt written off to save the firm from outright collapse.

Bail-in has been one of the more controversial aspects of the consultation in Hong Kong, which seeks to create plans, or 'living wills', that allow big financial firms to fail in an orderly manner. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)