Jan 13 Hong Kong's financial watchdog has ramped up inspections of trading floors and asset management houses in the city as concerns grow that choppy market conditions could push some firms to the brink of failure.

The Securities and Futures Commission said it had increased surveillance of brokerages and fund managers to check their trading positions and ensure that client money is properly segregated so there would be no repeat of the missing customer funds at collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global.

"In view of the recent European sovereign debt crisis that has substantially raised market volatility and increased the financial risks faced by the industry, we have stepped up our review of the financial soundness of licensed intermediaries," a spokesman from the regulator told Reuters. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)