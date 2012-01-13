(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Rachel Armstrong
Jan 13 Hong Kong's financial watchdog has
ramped up inspections of trading floors and asset management
houses in the city as concerns grow that choppy market
conditions could push some firms to the brink of failure.
The Securities and Futures Commission said it had stepped up
surveillance of brokerages and fund managers to check their
trading positions and ensure client money is properly segregated
so there would be no repeat of the missing customer funds at
collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global.
"The frequency of inspections has certainly gone up over the
last few months compared with the last couple of years," said
Jane McBride, head of compliance services at law firm Deacons in
Hong Kong.
The SFC's latest figures for inspections of licensed
financial firms, which are for the six months to Sept. 30, 2011,
show the regulator carried out 157 "risk-based on-site
inspections", up 37.7 percent from a year earlier.
The regulator told Reuters that ongoing market turmoil in
the latter half of last year meant they had put an increasing
focus on checking the viability of the city's financial firms
during their inspections.
"In view of the recent European sovereign debt crisis that
has substantially raised market volatility and increased the
financial risks faced by the industry, we have stepped up our
review of the financial soundness of licensed intermediaries," a
spokesman from the regulator told Reuters in a written response.
TOUGH TALK
Inspections, which tend to last between two weeks and a
month, are to ensure firms are complying with rules and not
engaging in excessively risky behaviour, rather than formal
investigations into a suspected misdemeanour. However lawyers
are reporting that recent visits have seen the inspectors taking
a much more hard-line approach than was previously the norm.
"These sorts of visits are becoming much more aggressive, so
tend to have the types of questions asked you might expect to
receive if you were going through a formal investigation
process," said one Hong Kong lawyer who declined to be named
given the sensitivy of his relations with the regulator.
"If it becomes a staple of the way the SFC carries out
business, you'd expect to see it raised by institutions as a
complaint," he added.
The SFC told Reuters that it followed well-established
procedures during inspections but tougher questioning was
necessary if adequate responses were not forthcoming.
"Where there is reason to suspect any potential problems, or
we are reviewing a particular focus area or are simply
dissatisfied with how the intermediary answers our questions, we
will feel duty-bound to probe further by asking more detailed
and pointed questions," the spokesman said.
The regulator flagged in its 2011-2012 budget, drawn up
early last year, that it planned to boost the size of its
supervision team so that it could "inspect high risk or impact
firms in a more frequent manner".
That need is likely to have been exacerbated over the tough
past year for financial markets, which has seen the benchmark
Hang Seng Index fall more than 17 percent with prolonged
periods of volatility.
The $2.5 billion loss borne by Hong Kong investors in Lehman
Brothers' 'minibonds' following its collapse in 2008 and the
scandal surrounding MF Global has also increased pressure on the
regulator to ensure investors' money is being properly
safeguarded.
"If someone's going to fail they want to make sure there's
no collateral damage to retail investors to the extent they
can," said Deacon's McBride.
