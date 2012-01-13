(Adds details, background, quotes)

By Rachel Armstrong

Jan 13 Hong Kong's financial watchdog has ramped up inspections of trading floors and asset management houses in the city as concerns grow that choppy market conditions could push some firms to the brink of failure.

The Securities and Futures Commission said it had stepped up surveillance of brokerages and fund managers to check their trading positions and ensure client money is properly segregated so there would be no repeat of the missing customer funds at collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global.

"The frequency of inspections has certainly gone up over the last few months compared with the last couple of years," said Jane McBride, head of compliance services at law firm Deacons in Hong Kong.

The SFC's latest figures for inspections of licensed financial firms, which are for the six months to Sept. 30, 2011, show the regulator carried out 157 "risk-based on-site inspections", up 37.7 percent from a year earlier.

The regulator told Reuters that ongoing market turmoil in the latter half of last year meant they had put an increasing focus on checking the viability of the city's financial firms during their inspections.

"In view of the recent European sovereign debt crisis that has substantially raised market volatility and increased the financial risks faced by the industry, we have stepped up our review of the financial soundness of licensed intermediaries," a spokesman from the regulator told Reuters in a written response.

TOUGH TALK

Inspections, which tend to last between two weeks and a month, are to ensure firms are complying with rules and not engaging in excessively risky behaviour, rather than formal investigations into a suspected misdemeanour. However lawyers are reporting that recent visits have seen the inspectors taking a much more hard-line approach than was previously the norm.

"These sorts of visits are becoming much more aggressive, so tend to have the types of questions asked you might expect to receive if you were going through a formal investigation process," said one Hong Kong lawyer who declined to be named given the sensitivy of his relations with the regulator.

"If it becomes a staple of the way the SFC carries out business, you'd expect to see it raised by institutions as a complaint," he added.

The SFC told Reuters that it followed well-established procedures during inspections but tougher questioning was necessary if adequate responses were not forthcoming.

"Where there is reason to suspect any potential problems, or we are reviewing a particular focus area or are simply dissatisfied with how the intermediary answers our questions, we will feel duty-bound to probe further by asking more detailed and pointed questions," the spokesman said.

The regulator flagged in its 2011-2012 budget, drawn up early last year, that it planned to boost the size of its supervision team so that it could "inspect high risk or impact firms in a more frequent manner".

That need is likely to have been exacerbated over the tough past year for financial markets, which has seen the benchmark Hang Seng Index fall more than 17 percent with prolonged periods of volatility.

The $2.5 billion loss borne by Hong Kong investors in Lehman Brothers' 'minibonds' following its collapse in 2008 and the scandal surrounding MF Global has also increased pressure on the regulator to ensure investors' money is being properly safeguarded.

"If someone's going to fail they want to make sure there's no collateral damage to retail investors to the extent they can," said Deacon's McBride. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)