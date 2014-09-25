BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, Sept 25 The Hong Kong government has reappointed Ashley Alder, chief executive of the Securities and Futures Commission for another three-year term, it said on Thursday.
Alder, formerly the Asia head of law firm Herbert Smith, will begin his second term from Oct. 1, Hong Kong's financial secretary, John Tsang, said.
The appointment was approved by Hong Kong's chief executive, C Y Leung, under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.