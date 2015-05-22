HONG KONG May 22 Hong Kong's Securities regulator on Friday warned investors against trading stocks whose valuations bear little resemblance to their underlying business, after a week in which the financial hub saw three spectacular stock meltdowns.

Speaking at a news conference, Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Ashley Alder also warned against trading stocks whose ownership is concentrated in a few hands.

In March, the SFC had issued a warning against Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd, which plunged 60 percent on Thursday. Just 20 investors owned 98 percent of the company's shares at the time of the warning. (Reporting By Michelle Price, writing by Lawrence White)