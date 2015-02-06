Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
HONG KONG Feb 6 The Hong Kong securities watchdog said on Friday its deputy chief executive Alexa Lam would retire at the end of February, and will be succeeded by Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Julia Leung.
Lam, who also served as executive director, Investment Products, International & China, is a 16-year veteran of the Securities and Futures Commission. Major regulatory initiatives during her tenure include cross-border China investment schemes such as RQFII and, more recently, a expected deal on mutual funds distribution between Hong Kong and the mainland.
She also represented the SFC at an international level within the International Organization of Securities Commissions.
Leung has been appointed for a three-year term effective from 2 March 2015, the SFC said.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.