SINGAPORE Nov 28 Hong Kong's financial regulators have told brokers to avoid holding excessive amounts of client money overseas, a move that follows the collapse of brokerage MF Global.

The provisional liquidators handling the winding up of the collapsed U.S. brokerage's Asian operations have been hampered in their efforts to return client money due to a large amount of it being held with overseas counterparties.

Now the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Securities and Futures Commission have both issued circulars to financial institutions that carry out trades for customers on overseas markets, telling them to ensure they have proper risk management processes in place.

"Intermediaries should evaluate and monitor the risks associated with their relationship with overseas counterparties concerned and, subject to any instructions from clients, avoid placing excessive client money with overseas counterparties," the HKMA wrote in a circular to all registered financial firms.

The provisional liquidators from KPMG, who are handling the wind-up of MF Global's Hong Kong business, said on Friday they are still continuing to seek the repatriation of funds held by other brokers overseas. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)