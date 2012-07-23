By Alex Frew McMillan
| HONG KONG, July 23
HONG KONG, July 23 The chill winds blasting
through financial markets have hit rents for luxury properties
in Hong Kong as banks lay off high earners and international
companies cut back on expatriate packages, property brokerage
Jones Lang LaSalle said on Monday.
With luxury homes costing HK$100 million ($15 million) or
more, rental yields for high-end homes already yield less than 2
percent, a return set to dwindle further.
"Housing budgets have been cut, and companies are switching
from corporate leases to personal leases, which will affect
super luxury rents as well," Marcos Chan, the company's head of
research for Hong Kong, told Reuters.
Hong Kong has the most expensive office and retail property
in the world.
According to Knight Frank, only London's Knightsbridge
neighborhood commands dearer rents than Hong Kong.
It costs $25,000 per month to house a CEO and his family in
a 3,000-square-foot home in the city's traditional luxury
neighbourhoods, the Peak and the south side of Hong Kong island,
the rival brokerage reported last week.
Housing the same family in a Knightsbridge costs $30,000 a
month.
Jones Lang Lasalle, issuing a mid-year report on the state
of Hong Kong's property market, saw rentals at the luxury end
falling 4.2 percent in the second half of 2012, after a 7.5
percent fall in the first half.
Multinationals have been cutting back on expensive
expatriate packages and increasingly prefer to hire employees on
local terms. With the company no longer paying expensive rents
directly to a landlord, employees often opt to keep some of
their allowance and make do with a smaller home.
The hard times in the financial sector is also seen reining
in a runaway market. Hong Kong property prices have risen 9
percent in the first half of the year, to stand around 50
percent higher than they were at the start of 2009, with luxury
homes showing the fastest gains.
Buyers from mainland China, loaded with cash made during
boom times there, have supercharged Hong Kong's property market.
Brokers estimate that last year they made up one-quarter of the
purchasers for new properties and luxury homes.
With prices moving out of reach for many residents, the
city's new leader, Leung Chun-ying, has pledged to increase
supply and make housing more affordable.
Despite fears that Hong Kong has formed a housing bubble,
home prices remain supported by record-low interest rates and
the large amounts of equity that home owners have built up,
leaving them with strong holding power.
Economic uncertainty has however hit demand, with
transactions in the city down 25 percent in the first half of
2012 compared the same period the year before.
"You will see a dramatic stop in growth in luxury capital
values," Joseph Tsang, Hong Kong managing director for Jones
Lang LaSalle, said, with at most a 2 percent increase in values
for the second half of the year. "People will wait and see."
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)