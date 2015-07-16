* Retail rents forecast to fall up to 40 pct from peak
* Hong Kong tourist growth slows to 3.6 pct in May
* Burberry says may push for lower rent at 17 city stores
HONG KONG, July 16 Rents are expected to fall as
much as 40 percent this year in Hong Kong's bustling shopping
district of Causeway Bay, until recently the world's most
expensive retail street, hit by a slowdown in visitors,
particularly cash-rich mainland Chinese.
Some landlords are seeking rents as much as 40 percent below
last year's peaks, outstripping analysts' forecasts of drops of
about 15 percent in 2015, but some retailers say the reduction
might not be enough to offset weak sales.
"Many retailers are focused on improving the same stores'
sales, instead of opening more stores," said Caroline Mak of the
Hong Kong Retail Management Association, pointing to a drop-off
in tourist arrivals, especially those from the mainland.
"Hong Kong retail has been weak in the first half and we
can't see anything positive in the second half."
British luxury goods maker Burberry says its Hong
Kong comparable store sales fell by a double-digit percentage in
the quarter ending June 30, becoming the latest brand to show
business is hurting.
If sales weakness persists, Burberry said, it may push for
lower rents for its 17 Hong Kong stores at lease renewal time.
Some of the biggest retailers, such as jeweller Chow Sang
Sang Holdings and casual wear brand Giordano
International Ltd, have shut stores and frozen
expansion in the past year, as mainland Chinese tourists, their
key customers, have dried up.
Years of strong sales, fed by visitors' voracious appetite
for everything from cosmetics to watches, had allowed retailers
to pay some of the world's highest rents, such as in Causeway
Bay, which beat out New York's Fifth Avenue as the world's
priciest retail space three years ago.
Hong Kong's retail sector has also been hammered by tighter
visa rules on residents of the neighbouring southern Chinese
city of Shenzhen, lower mainland import taxes on some items and
street tension between the cross-border cousins.
Many retailers have been forced to hold summer sales earlier
than before, some offering discounts as high as 70 percent.
Visitor numbers to Hong Kong rose 3.6 percent in May on the
year, down from year-earlier growth of 10.8 percent, Hong Kong
Tourism Board data shows. Mainland tourist numbers in May rose 5
percent, down from growth of 13.1 percent a year earlier.
Hong Kong May retail sales were down 0.1 percent by value on
the year, following a revised drop of 2.1 percent in April and a
decline of 2.9 percent in March, as slower tourist arrivals hurt
sales of big-ticket items.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)