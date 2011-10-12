HONG KONG Oct 12 Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang said on Wednesday that the government will strengthen the city's role as China's offshore yuan centre, including encouraging banks to develop worldwide renminbi business networks.

"To reinforce our offshore renminbi (RMB) business platforms, we will promote the use and circulation of RMB funds, and establish strong and extensive links with the mainland's onshore RMB market by three "bridges', namely trade, direct investment and equity investment," Tsang said in his policy speech. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)