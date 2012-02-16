By James Pomfret
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 16 The man tipped to be
Hong Kong's next leader has become embroiled in a scandal over
an illegally built "hole in the ground" that has stirred public
mistrust and posed a headache for Beijing's Communist Party
leaders who back him.
Henry Tang, a wealthy businessman turned civil servant, has
long been considered the front-runner to become the financial
hub and former British colony's next chief executive.
But what was widely expected to be a shoo-in for Tang --
carefully orchestrated by pro-Beijing factions behind the scenes
-- has instead become embroiled in controversy.
Tang's popularity ratings have steadily declined in recent
months over allegations in the newspapers of extra-marital
affairs, verbal gaffes and now a seemingly innocuous row over
illegal constructions, including one under a swimming pool in
one of his luxury properties.
While not apparently a serious offence in itself, Tang's
halting, inconsistent explanations and obfuscations have stoked
public suspicion and newspaper headlines.
When media reports first surfaced of a basement built under
the swimming pool in violation of building regulations, Tang
said at the time it was only "a hole in the ground to store
things in, that's all".
Later, however, newspapers published architectural plans of
the subterranean leisure space, measuring some 200 square
metres, including a jacuzzi, wine cellars and spacious rooms in
what the tabloid Apple Daily called an "underground palace".
"This completely crosses the bottom line of tolerance from
the public," said Albert Ho, the chairman of Hong Kong's
opposition Democratic Party who is also contesting the March
election but is unlikely to muster many votes.
"GIVE ME A CHANCE"
On Thursday, reporters and angry citizens massed outside
Tang's multi-million dollar villas, some hiring cranes to film
over the high walls in defiance of a refusal to allow reporters
inside, while activists donned Pinocchio masks with long noses
demanding full transparency, not lies, from Tang.
"The worst thing for him is he changed his response several
times in several days, and each later version showed the earlier
version was a lie," said Ma Ngok, a political scientist in Hong
Kong. "Undoubtedly this whole scandal will deal a heavy blow to
his credibility."
Following intense media pressure, the bespectacled Tang,
stuttering at times, appeared with his wife late on Thursday to
apologise to the people of Hong Kong for the scandal, but said
he had no intention of dropping out of the leadership race.
"I ask the people of Hong Kong to give me a chance to serve
the people," he said, explaining that his wife, who broke down
into tears, had been responsible for building the basement but
that he should have dealt with the issue more comprehensively.
He denied that he'd lied and tried to cover up the scandal,
explaining that he wanted to protect his wife from blame.
Tang, 59, is the wealthy son of a Shanghainese industrialist
with close ties to China's former Communist Party leadership,
including former president Jiang Zemin, and is known for his
love of vintage wines.
Despite Beijing's promise to grant Hong Kong full democracy
as the "ultimate aim", the people of Hong Kong have no direct
say in their next leader, who will be chosen on March 25 by a
1,200-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.
While China's Communist Party leaders have backed Tang from
the start, some say the tide of public opinion has turned
markedly, something few envisaged late last year when he
resigned as head of the civil service to join the race.
With China facing a critical leadership transition later in
the year, such scandals will be unwelcome in the small but
influential city whose moves towards full democracy have
antagonized China's Communist leaders since 1997 when it
returned from British to Chinese rule.
"China won't make any hurried decisions (on Tang)," said
Ivan Choy, a political pundit when asked if Tang might fall from
favour.
"Much depends on the fallout. They still have some time but
... senior leaders would have to meet to discuss this including
Xi Jinping," he added, referring to China's expected next leader
now touring the United States.
