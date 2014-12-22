HONG KONG Dec 22 Hong Kong's securities watchdog said on Monday it was taking legal action against the head of a U.S. research firm who it alleges spread false information about a Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developer.

The action - the first of its kind by the Securities and Futures Commission - comes at a time of renewed activity among short-selling research firms which have taken aim at a number of Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies in recent months.

The SFC said it had started proceedings against Andrew Left, the head of California-based investigative research firm Citron Research, in Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal.

The SFC alleges Left, a high-profile short-seller, made $HK1.7 million after knocking nearly 20 percent of the share price off Evergrande Real Estate Group with the publication of a June 2012 report in which he claimed the group was insolvent and had defrauded investors.

The SFC says the report was "false and misleading".

The report was denied by Evergrande at the time and publicly refuted by a clutch of global investment banks days later.

Left said in an email he could not comment until he had consulted legal counsel. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)