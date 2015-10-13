HONG KONG Oct 13 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Tuesday that information sharing with mainland
authorities is crucial for the future of the global financial
centre.
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief
Executive Ashley Alder, speaking at a regulation summit, added
that the city was in talks with mainland regulators over
enhanced supervision of Hong Kong units of Chinese companies.
Hong Kong's securities regulator in July extended a near
two-month suspension of trade in shares of Hanergy Think Film
Power Group amid a probe into a sudden plunge of its
stock price in May.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Stephen Coates)