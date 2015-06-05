HONG KONG, June 5 Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Friday it will propose new laws that make it easier to obtain information on local companies on behalf of overseas regulators.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said the laws would make it easier to provide assistance to overseas peers by giving the SFC powers to obtain records and documents from companies at the request of those foreign regulators.

"The proposals will enable the SFC to adhere more closely to international regulatory standards and allow for more effective supervision of licensed corporations which operate in multiple jurisdictions," said Ashley Alder, the SFC's chief executive.

