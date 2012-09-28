HONG KONG, Sept 28 The Hong Kong government said on Friday it has appointed Carlson Tong, former chairman of KPMG China, as the chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission in the key financial hub of Asia.

Tong, who succeeds Eddy Fong, is a certified public accountant who had retired from the accounting firm and has served as a non-executive director at the commission since April 2011, the government said in a statement.

His term will last for three years from Oct 20 this year to Oct 19, 2015, it said. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Christina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)