HONG KONG, Sept 26 A landmark trading link between Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange is expected to be launched on Oct 27, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Hong Kong and Chinese governments agreed in April to allow international investors to trade Shanghai 'A' shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange while mainland investors will be able to trade Hong Kong 'H' shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange, subject to quotas both ways.

The exchanges initially said they expected the scheme to launch six months after its announcement, but the precise start date has been shrouded in uncertainty due to the unprecedented complexity of the project, which involves both exchanges, their clearing houses, brokers, independent technology providers, and several regulatory agencies in both Hong Kong and China.

A spokesman for the HKEx said "the launch date has not been finalised". The Shanghai Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public. (Reporting By Michelle Price; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)