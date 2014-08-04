By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 5 Hong Kong is working night and
day to launch an initiative that will let global investors trade
Chinese stocks from the city for the first time and secure the
former British colony's position among the world's pre-eminent
share markets.
The Hong Kong and Chinese governments agreed in April to
allow international investors to trade Shanghai 'A' shares via
the Hong Kong stock exchange while mainland investors will be
able to trade Hong Kong 'H' shares via the Shanghai Stock
Exchange, subject to quotas both ways.
To meet an October deadline, regulators, brokers and
engineers in Hong Kong have shunted other projects to the bottom
of their to-do list, delaying technology upgrades, putting off
new product launches and pushing market reforms onto the
backburner.
But the rush to launch the complex project risks a
technology snafu that could lead to potential losses on
investors' portfolios, people in the industry say. They also
worry that the Hong Kong and Shanghai financial industry may not
be fully prepared by October.
"My concern is that some exchange participant firms won't be
ready, and many buy-side firms won't be either, which means the
first few months may be quiet as institutional investors wait
and see how the initial implementation pans out," said Stephane
Loiseau, head of cash equities for Asia Pacific at Societe
Generale.
"Everyone is trying to get ready to connect, even if the
timeline is very aggressive," said Loiseau, whose bank has a big
group of staff working on the project.
One banker at an international firm said his institution had
unsuccessfully approached the Shanghai Stock Exchange to urge it
to delay the project because "the timeline is very tight."
The Shanghai exchange did not respond to requests for
comment.
More than 100 banks and brokers in Hong Kong - including
HSBC, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Morgan
Stanley, Citigroup and Instinet - are working on
the project. The initiative has diverted thousands of staff from
their everyday roles and will see many of them office-bound over
several weekends in August and September for performance and
business continuity testing.
"If you have to get your arms around this in two-and-half
months, you have no choice but to be working on it 24-7," said
Christopher Hamilton, executive for the Asia-Pacific region at
Capco, a consultancy working on the project.
"Banks are being cautious because there is reputational risk
if you mess up," he said.
The trading link requires an unprecedented level of
coordination between multiple parties - including brokers, asset
managers, the two exchanges, their clearing and settlement
providers, data providers, technology firms and several
regulators.
Additionally, the Hong Kong and Shanghai markets have to
overcome different currencies, fee structures, legal regimes,
tax rules, national holidays, clearing and settlement processes,
and supervisory regimes.
All that has to be ironed out over a six-month period.
Brokers note this is a narrow window, saying a relatively simple
market connection to a new exchange system would normally take a
minimum of nine months.
The link is the top priority at the Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKex), which has pushed a number of
closely-watched initiatives - including a planned consultation
on a closing auction and the introduction of trading controls
known as circuit-breakers - onto the backburner, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
The exchange has been "intensively preparing" for the
trading link, a spokesman for HKEx said in a statement.
Many market participants said the Hong Kong Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) had told them informally that work on
other reforms - including conclusions on a proposal to clamp
down on off-exchange trading platforms known as dark pools -
would be pushed back until after the launch.
The SFC declined to comment on the timing of these
initiatives.
OPERATIONAL RISK
HKEx is set to report on Wednesday a slightly lower
first-half profit compared with a year earlier, say analysts who
cover the stock, as the exchange operator recovers from a slump
in trading volumes at the end of 2013.
Shares of HKEx have gained 35 percent year-to-date as
investors focus more on the exchange's long-term prospects.
Bullish investor sentiment on the trading link helped push Hong
Kong's Hang Seng index to a three-year high last month.
The link will boost the average daily value of trading on
the HKEx by around 38 percent to HK$93 billion ($12 billion) by
2015, according BNP estimates.
The project was first floated in 2007 but was later shelved
due to China's slowdown amid the global financial crisis. The
trading link has been hailed as a milestone in the opening up of
China's capital markets, allowing foreign investors to trade in
and out of Chinese stocks in real time.
The project has taken on added political significance amid
growing tensions between the mainland and Hong Kong over
democratic reform in the city. In China, the project is being
led by the central government, rather than the financial
regulators, in a sign of its broader political importance,
regulatory experts say.
China says the scheme is on schedule and rehearsals will
begin at the end of August, with the link expected to go live
two months later. But market players say there is still an
enormous amount of work to do.
A key technical risk relates to the settlement of trades,
which is complicated by significant differences between Hong
Kong and Shanghai's settlement infrastructure, said Societe
Generale's Loiseau.
Failure to settle means a trade has not been completed,
leaving the investor exposed to potential losses.
The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association has sought clarity from regulators on a number of
other issues including share-ownership rights and tax.
Mark Austen, chief executive of the Hong Kong-based trade
association, said a lack of clarity regarding how tax will apply
to the scheme was among the most pressing issues.
"If they don't clarify that before it goes live, a lot of
investors are going to be very nervous about their tax
liability."
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Additional reporting by Tim
Sifert at IFR in HONG KONG; Editing by Ryan Woo)