HONG KONG, June 29 China announced a series of
measures on Friday to promote a new financial zone in the
southern city of Shenzhen, including a 15 percent corporate
profit tax rate for eligible companies.
The Qianhai zone in Shenzhen would be an experimental zone
for the growing offshore yuan market, China's National
Development and Reform Commission said at a press conference in
Hong Kong.
The announcement comes ahead of the 15th anniversary of Hong
Kong's handover from British rule and the swearing in of its new
leader, C.Y. Leung, on Sunday.
As part of a show of support ahead of the anniversary, China
on Thursday took another step towards a more freely traded yuan,
announcing plans for a test zone for the currency's
convertibility in Shenzhen, the same city that first tried out
China's broader economic reforms some 30 years ago.
