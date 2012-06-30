Developer helps China's Green bonds branch out
* Property developer Longfor joins recent rush of environmentally friendly bonds
HONG KONG, June 30 Yuan convertibility in China's new financial zone in the southern city of Shenzhen will be limited to certain sectors, the country's central bank said on Saturday in Hong Kong.
"The experiment of yuan convertibility under the capital account in Qianhai will mainly be focused on the areas where the convertibility level is low, for example lending," said Hu Xiaolian, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, referring to a district of Shenzhen.
China said on Friday it will experiment with service sector reforms in a new business zone offering freer currency movements and Hong Kong professional standards, building the sort of test bed that turned the country into a manufacturing powerhouse. [ID:ID:nL3E8HT3QQ] (Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Daniel Magnowski)
* Property developer Longfor joins recent rush of environmentally friendly bonds
* Says it plans to acquire 94 percent stake in property agency firm, Beijing 5i5j Real Estate Brokerage Co Ltd, for about 6.18 billion yuan ($898.54 million) via cash, share issue
Feb 27 Australian shares slipped on Monday with materials and financials dragging the index into the red, though a surge in QBE Insurance Ltd helped contained losses.