HOJNG KOJNG, July 10 Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said on Friday that the launch of a much-anticipated Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock market link will not be affected by recent volatile in China's stock markets.

Tsang, speaking at a press conference in Hong Kong, added that there was still no time frame for the scheme.

Beijing has said the Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock connect scheme would be launched in the second half of the year. (Reporting By Hong Kong Bureau, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)