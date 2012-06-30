(Adds details)
HONG KONG, June 30 A pilot scheme of yuan
convertibility in China's new financial zone in the southern
city of Shenzhen will be focused on certain capital-account
deals that are still subject to tight controls, the country's
central bank said on Saturday.
Under the requirement of 40 sub-items for full
capital-account convertibility set by the International Monetary
Fund, the yuan is fully convertible under five of them,
basically convertible under 8 and partially convertible under
17.
"The convertibility level of about 75 percent of the
capital-account categories is relatively high. The rest mainly
covers debt and transactions related to financial derivatives,"
said Hu Xiaolian, vice governor of the People's Bank of China,
without giving further details.
"The experiment of yuan convertibility under the capital
account in Qianhai will mainly be focused on the areas where the
convertibility level is low, for example lending," Hu said,
referring to a district of Shenzhen.
China said on Friday it will experiment with service sector
reforms in a new business zone offering freer currency movements
and Hong Kong professional standards, building the sort of test
bed that turned the country into a manufacturing powerhouse.
While the currency is already convertible under China's
current account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and
services, the capital account, which covers portfolio investment
and borrowing, is still closely managed by Beijing as it worries
about abrupt capital flight and hot money inflows.
Chinese officials have not given a fixed timetable on a
freely trade yuan, although the central bank has outlined the
task of making the yuan "basically convertible" by 2015.
China may have to loosen its grip on the yuan to
support its long-term ambition to increase the global clout of
its currency to rival the U.S. dollar and euro, analysts say.
China has been promoting the international use of the yuan
in trade to reduce the country's reliance on dollar financing. A
thriving market in yuan-denominated bonds and deposits has
sprung up in Hong Kong as a result.
Hu, speaking at a news conference in Hong Kong, also said
the central bank has no immediate plans to lift a ceiling on the
daily yuan purchases for Hong Kong residents, which is currently
at 20,000 yuan ($3,100), but may consider relaxing the limit in
the future as demand for yuan rises.
($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Daniel Magnowski)