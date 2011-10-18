HONG KONG Oct 18 Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Tuesday it plans to put in place new rules by March next year that would require stock market participants to disclose significant short-selling positions on a daily basis.

Short-selling has garnered scrutiny from regulators across the globe who are trying to contain market volatility and restore investor confidence.

Following complaints by banks about earlier proposals on reporting gross positions, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said that investors will only have to report net short positions that exceed 0.02 percent of the issued share capital of the company, or HK$30 million ($3.86 million).

"In view of the feedback, requiring the market to report short positions on a net basis would be the more pragmatic course of action to progress the SFC's goal in enhancing its ability to access data on short positions and monitor short selling activities in the Hong Kong market," Ashley Alder, the SFC's chief executive, said in a statement.

A net position would be the difference of an investor's long and short positions.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong had in the past resisted tighter controls on short selling, such as during the 2008 financial crisis. However, responding to calls from market participants, the SFC opened consultations on the subject in May 2011.

Some regulators in Europe and South Korea have instituted outright bans on short-selling despite academic studies and empirical evidence suggesting such bans often do little to stop falling stock prices or dampen volatility.

Only short positions in the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index , the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and other financial stocks specified by the SFC will be subject to the new reporting requirements.

Currently the Hong Kong stock exchange releases short-selling data twice a day that tracks the percentage of daily turnover that is sold short.

However, purchases to cover short positions are still reported as simple "buy" orders making the total outstanding short position on a particular stock at any given time difficult to estimate.

The SFC said it was inviting further comments from interested parties on the proposed rules till November 4. ($1 = 7.777 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Kevin Plumberg)