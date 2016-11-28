UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Nov 28 China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had lodged a protest with Singapore after Singaporean armoured troop carriers were seized by Hong Kong customs en route from self-ruled Taiwan.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular press briefing. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders