BEIJING Nov 29 Armoured troop carriers
belonging to Singapore and currently impounded in Hong Kong
should be "melted down", China's influential state-run tabloid
the Global Times said on Tuesday, in its second swipe at the
island nation in two days.
The nine troop carriers were impounded in Hong Kong last
week en route back from Taiwan, sparking a rebuke to Singapore
from China about maintaining military ties with self-ruled
Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway
province.
Ties between China and Singapore have been strained in
recent months, particularly over the disputed South China Sea,
where Beijing, which claims most of the waters, suspects
Singapore of siding with the United States.
Beijing has accused Washington of deliberately creating
tension by sailing its ships close to China's islands.
The Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party's
official People's Daily, blasted Singapore's "carelessness" with
the armoured vehicles, which it said reflected a failure to take
seriously China's displeasure over its military relationship
with Taiwan.
"Singapore's image in China is now so rotten that ordinary
Chinese people think the best thing to do with the 'confiscated'
armoured vehicles that 'walked right into our trap' is to send
them to the steel mills to be melted down," it said.
The editorial, published in the paper's Chinese language
edition, whose website attracts millions of visitors every day,
adopts a similarly strident tone to a Monday commentary in its
much less read English edition, accusing Singapore of
"hypocrisy".
Singapore should use this "interlude" in its relations with
China to find "enlightenment" rather than to provoke more
resentment, it added.
"All incidents have causes - to grasp and understand them is
always wise," the editorial said.
Singapore and Taiwan have a longstanding military
relationship that began in the 1970s and involves Taiwan being
used as grounds for Singaporean infantry training.
Beijing has grudgingly tolerated this agreement since the
China and Singapore re-established diplomatic relations in the
1990s.
The Global Times has a history of writing hyperbolic
editorials and is usually significantly more hawkish than the
government's official line.
In September, the paper embarked on a war of words with
Singapore's ambassador to China, Stanley Loh, over a report that
said Singapore had raised the South China Sea at summit in
Venezuela, which the ambassador denied.
China has repeatedly warned Singapore against getting
involved in the territorial dispute in which China asserts
sovereignty over waters and islands claimed by the Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.
Singapore has no claims, but as the biggest port in
Southeast Asia, the city-state's open economy depends on
continued free navigation in the area.
