SINGAPORE Jan 24 Hong Kong will release
Singapore's armoured vehicles impounded and detained in the
Chinese-ruled territory during shipment from Taiwan following
military exercises there, the city-state said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Singapore's foreign affairs ministry said
Hong Kong authorities would release the Singapore Armed Forces'
troop carriers and other equipment to the Singapore government.
The notification came in a reply by Hong Kong Chief
Executive Leung Chun-ying to a letter from Singapore Prime
Minister Lee Hsien Loong, it added.
"This is a positive outcome," the Singapore foreign ministry
said. "Prime Minister Lee has replied to Chief Executive Leung
to thank him for Hong Kong's cooperation in resolving this
matter."
Hong Kong customs seized the troop carriers in November as
they were being shipped to Singapore from Taiwan after military
exercises on the island that Beijing regards as a breakaway
province, sparking tension between Singapore and China.
Beijing, which regained sovereignty over the former British
colony of Hong Kong in 1997, then warned countries against
maintaining military ties with Taiwan.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)