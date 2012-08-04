(Updates to add Hong Kong government's response throughout)
HONG KONG Aug 4 Hundreds of millions of
potentially toxic plastic pellets from containers knocked off a
vessel during Hong Kong's worst typhoon in 13 years have washed
up on its beaches where they lay for more than a week, activists
said on Saturday.
The Hong Kong government estimated that 150 tonnes of the
pellets may have been spilled on its beaches, of which a third
have been cleaned up so far.
Local media questioned the government's lack of public
notice about the spill, almost two weeks after Typhoon Vincente
which was upgraded to Signal 10. It was the first time since
1999 that the city's meteorological body had invoked its highest
measure.
In response, the government said its marine and
environmental protection departments responded immediately after
receiving public complaints on July 24 and 26 respectively.
Both departments are working with the ship owner to clean up
the spill, they said in a joint email reply. The Environmental
Protection Department said water quality had not been affected.
Gary Stokes, a representative for Sea Shepherd Conservation
Society, an international marine life conservation non-profit
and another stakeholder in the clean-up operation, said the
government had been forthcoming with its assistance.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) , manufacturers of the pellets,
told Reuters the pellets were not toxic or hazardous on their
own.
But while the pellets are harmless in their original state,
they absorb toxins and pollutants over time and could poison the
food chain when marine creatures consume them.
Also known as nurdles or mermaid tears, the tiny pellets are
widely used to make plastic products.
"It looked like it snowed in east Lamma," said Sea
Shepherd's Stokes, referring to the beaches on the eastern coast
of Lamma island, just south of the main Hong Kong island and
around which remnants of three 40-foot containers holding
thousands of 25-kg bags of the white-coloured pellets were found
scattered.
