HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) said on Wednesday it had reprimanded
and fined State Street Global Advisors Asia Ltd (SSGA) HK$4
million ($515,477) for alleged failures relating to the
investment firm's tracker fund.
An SFC investigation found that from Dec. 1, 2008 to June
30, 2013, SSGA deposited the tracker fund's cash balances with
its affliate State Street Bank and Trust Company's (SSBT), which
offered zero interest on Hong Kong dollars even though the
prevailing commercial interest rates were higher than this at
the time.
The SFC said SSGA had failed in its obligation to ensure the
fund received interest in line with the market rate, and also
found the company had poor procedures for handling the internal
conflict of interest that led SSGA Asia to deposit the funds
with its affiliate SSBT. SSGA also failed to fully disclose the
situation in six interim and annual reports.
The SFC said that SSGA had fully cooperated with its
investigation, and had agreed to review its controls, and had
compensated the fund concerned.
($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars)
