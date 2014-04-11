HONG KONG, April 11 Hong Kong's China enterprises Index of the leading mainland companies fell 2.4 percent on Friday morning as investors unloaded Chinese stocks after the announcement of a cross-border stock investment plan with Shanghai on Thursday.

Investors sold Hong Kong-listed H-shares in a bid to narrow the gap between the stock price in the city and in Shanghai, triggering the biggest loss for the H-shares index since February 4. That compared to a 0.7 percent slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Ping An led the slide in the index falling nearly 6 percent to their lowest in over two weeks, and China Life was down more than 5 percent.

