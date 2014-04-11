BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other financial instruments
* Shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other sharia-compliant financial instruments Source:(http://bit.ly/2nh2EVj) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 11 Hong Kong's China enterprises Index of the leading mainland companies fell 2.4 percent on Friday morning as investors unloaded Chinese stocks after the announcement of a cross-border stock investment plan with Shanghai on Thursday.
Investors sold Hong Kong-listed H-shares in a bid to narrow the gap between the stock price in the city and in Shanghai, triggering the biggest loss for the H-shares index since February 4. That compared to a 0.7 percent slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Ping An led the slide in the index falling nearly 6 percent to their lowest in over two weeks, and China Life was down more than 5 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)