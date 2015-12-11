HONG KONG Dec 11 The Hong Kong stock exchange issued regulatory guidance on Friday outlining best practices for handling trading halts amid an uptick in share suspensions in the financial centre.

The bourse urged firms to minimise the duration of halts, provide clear information on the reason for such halts, and to communicate frequently with investors during suspensions.

The notice followed a significant increase in the number of trading halts in the first half of 2015, at 522 compared with 309 in the same period of 2014, the exchange said.

"Under the rules, trading in securities should be halted only if it is necessary for the protection of investors or the maintenance of an orderly market," said HKEx Chief Regulatory Officer and Head of Listing David Graham.

"Issuers should use their best efforts to plan their affairs to avoid trading halts. Any trading halt should be kept to a period that is absolutely necessary to ensure investors are not denied reasonable access to the market." (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Christopher Cushing)