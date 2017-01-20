HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong's securities
regulator and stock exchange on Friday jointly warned market
participants they would crack down on suspected rule-breaking
with respect to listings and share placements on the bourse's
Growth Enterprise Market (GEM).
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing said they had identified a number of
instances in which shares had been placed with a small number of
shareholders and that this concentration of ownership had led to
extreme volatility among some stocks on the GEM.
The average first-day price gain was 743 percent for GEM
stocks listed in 2015 and 454 percent for those listed in the
first half of 2016, the SFC said.
"The SFC or the exchange will, where appropriate, take
action against applicants, sponsors, underwriters or placing
agents who fail to have appropriate policies and procedures in
place to ensure the placing is conducted in a fair and orderly
manner," the regulator said in a statement.
