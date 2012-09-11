HONG KONG, Sept 11 More than 1,000 Hong Kong
university students boycotted class on Tuesday, demanding the
withdrawal of a patriotic Chinese curriculum they say amounts to
Communist Party brainwashing.
Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese
rule in 1997, is a freewheeling capitalist hub which enjoys a
high degree of autonomy and freedom, but Beijing's Communist
leaders have resisted public pressure for full democracy.
The protest came just three days after Beijing-backed leader
Leung Chun-ying backed down on a plan to make the curriculum
compulsory after tens of thousands of people took to the streets
claiming it amounted to mainland propaganda that glosses over
the darker aspects of Chinese rule.
The curriculum will be voluntary, not compulsory, but that
was not enough for the striking students.
Dressed in black and huddled under a sea of umbrellas to
shield them from the blazing sun, they staged a four-hour rally
on the grounds of Chinese University in the New Territories.
"It makes no difference. Some schools depend on government
support so they may feel pressure if they don't impose national
education," said Winky Wong, a student at City University of
Hong Kong. "It's all excuses. We don't believe in government
excuses."
Kenneth Chan, associate professor of government and
international studies at Baptist University, said children
should study Chinese history if they wanted to understand the
country better.
"There's no need to have a separate national education," he
said. "This move came to us as a political assignment imposed by
above (Beijing)."
Leung, speaking ahead of the university protest, urged
students to think about what their demands amounted to.
"If the government withdraws it, that would be tantamount to
forbidding schools that want to teach this course from doing
so," he said. "I believe this way of doing things is
inappropriate for Hong Kong which is a society that values
freedom and diversity."
The city of 7 million voted for a new legislature on Sunday,
a day after Leung backed down on the education scheme. He
emerged the big winner as pro-democracy groups failed to
capitalise on the recent protests against China-linked policies.