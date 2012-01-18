HONG KONG Jan 18 Shares in Swire
Properties Ltd climbed 7.6 percent in early trading on
Wednesday, after opening at HK$16.80 per share on the stock's
first day of trading as a spinoff from parent Swire Pacific Ltd
.
Swire did not raise any money through the listing, which
came by way of introduction. Shareholders of the parent's A
shares have received seven Swire Properties shares for every 10
Swire Pacific shares, while holders of Swire Pacific's B shares
received seven shares for every 50 shares.
Swire Pacific was down 1.6 percent at 0229 GMT, with
analysts expecting some investors to sell in what they now see
as a transport play.
A banker who worked on the deal told Reuters that Swire
decided to spin off the property arm because it expected a
pure-property play to get a better valuation than it was
receiving as part of a conglomerate. Investors with mandates to
invest only in property were also previously unable to buy Swire
Pacific stock.
Swire Properties' advance outpaced the benchmark Hang Seng
Index's 0.1 percent gain in early trade. The market was
expected to open higher after a 3.2 percent rise on Tuesday
based on speculation of policy easing by Beijing.
The sub-index of Hong Kong and China property stocks
also showed a narrow rise of 0.64 percent.
Wee Liat Lee, Hong Kong property analyst at Samsung
Securities, said he expected the parent's share price to suffer
in the long run as investors exit what is now essentially a
transportation play.
"Swire Pacific will be under some pressure because there
will be a bunch of guys who will do some switching," he said.
Swire Pacific is left with operations in aviation, including
a 45 percent holding in Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay
Pacific Airways Ltd, and beverages, including the Hong
Kong rights to make and sell Coca-Cola Co products. It
also has shipping operations.
Some investors holding Swire Pacific shares as a proxy for
the company's property holdings were likely to sell shares in
the parent, Lee said.
Swire Pacific shares fell 14 percent on Jan. 4, the first
day of trading after the rights to Swire Properties shares were
issued.
Swire Properties is a major landlord of upscale office
buildings in Hong Kong, and also has a hotel arm.
BOC International, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC
Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley were
the sponsors of the offering, with Moelis & Co acting as
financial adviser to Swire Pacific.
