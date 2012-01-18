HONG KONG Jan 18 Shares in Swire Properties Ltd climbed 7.6 percent in early trading on Wednesday, after opening at HK$16.80 per share on the stock's first day of trading as a spinoff from parent Swire Pacific Ltd .

Swire did not raise any money through the listing, which came by way of introduction. Shareholders of the parent's A shares have received seven Swire Properties shares for every 10 Swire Pacific shares, while holders of Swire Pacific's B shares received seven shares for every 50 shares.

Swire Pacific was down 1.6 percent at 0229 GMT, with analysts expecting some investors to sell in what they now see as a transport play.

A banker who worked on the deal told Reuters that Swire decided to spin off the property arm because it expected a pure-property play to get a better valuation than it was receiving as part of a conglomerate. Investors with mandates to invest only in property were also previously unable to buy Swire Pacific stock.

Swire Properties' advance outpaced the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 0.1 percent gain in early trade. The market was expected to open higher after a 3.2 percent rise on Tuesday based on speculation of policy easing by Beijing.

The sub-index of Hong Kong and China property stocks also showed a narrow rise of 0.64 percent.

Wee Liat Lee, Hong Kong property analyst at Samsung Securities, said he expected the parent's share price to suffer in the long run as investors exit what is now essentially a transportation play.

"Swire Pacific will be under some pressure because there will be a bunch of guys who will do some switching," he said.

Swire Pacific is left with operations in aviation, including a 45 percent holding in Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, and beverages, including the Hong Kong rights to make and sell Coca-Cola Co products. It also has shipping operations.

Some investors holding Swire Pacific shares as a proxy for the company's property holdings were likely to sell shares in the parent, Lee said.

Swire Pacific shares fell 14 percent on Jan. 4, the first day of trading after the rights to Swire Properties shares were issued.

Swire Properties is a major landlord of upscale office buildings in Hong Kong, and also has a hotel arm.

BOC International, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley were the sponsors of the offering, with Moelis & Co acting as financial adviser to Swire Pacific. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)