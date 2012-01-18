(Updates with management comments, morning close, fund raising plans, background)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG Jan 18 Shares of Swire Properties Ltd pared gains on Wednesday after climbing as much as 11.3 percent, on their first day of trade as a spinoff from Swire Pacific Ltd.

The stock closed the morning session at HK$17.42, up 3.7 percent. That outperformed the Hang Seng index's narrow gain of 0.10 percent for the morning. The sub-index of Hong Kong and China property stocks rose 0.64 percent.

The company's management said it does not have any immediate plans to raise money. Swire did not raise anything through the listing, which came by way of introduction.

"We have no immediate plans to raise capital," Chairman Christopher Pratt told reporters on Wednesday, as the company is adequately cashed-up after selling a shopping mall last year.

"We sold Festival Walk for a fairly princely sum, so we have absolutely adequate capital for our immediate plans," Pratt added. "This was all about getting the structure right to move in an opportunistic way in the future."

CEO Martin Cubbon said bond issuance and bank loans would be "the first port of call" rather than a stock sale.

"Hong Kong tends to be a big ticket market, so it's quite possible we could spend sizable funds in the next 18 months," Cubbon said. "Then we might look to raise money in the bond market or from banks."

MALL SALE RAISES CASH

Last July, Swire Properties sold Festival Walk for HK$18.8 billion ($2.42 billion) to Mapletree Investments, controlled by Singapore state investor Temasek.

Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Jonas Kan said in a research note issued Tuesday that the Festival Walk sale was "probably a world record in terms of lump sum received."

Kan said the listing is "an important event for the sector," with the potential to boost the size and depth of Hong Kong property. The company's decision to sell a noncore asset instead of selling stock "sets an interesting alternative example of how property companies may manage their equity capital bases."

The company pulled plans to have an initial public offering almost two years ago, management said Wednesday, because the shares would have been offered at a discount to the value of its property. The spinoff is a "neutral" way to go public, management said, where any discount doesn't hurt investors.

CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets head of Hong Kong and China research Danie Schutte estimated in a January 13 report that Swire Properties shares could trade in the HK$17 to HK$18 range, based on the 40 percent discount to property holdings shown by competing landlords such as Hang Lung Properties and Hongkong Land.

Daiwa pegged the value of Swire's property assets after subtracting debts is HK$32.6 per share, 11.6 percent above the company's official valuation. Kan said the company should attract long-term investors thanks to strong execution capability of what seems an "unglamorous strategy," building an anchor project and then improving other properties in the area.

SECOND ROUND AS PUBLIC COMPANY

Swire Properties' Hong Kong stock code, 1972, stems from the year of the company's foundation. This is its second public run. It first listed in 1977 but was privatized in 1984.

Shareholders of Swire Pacific A shares have received seven Swire Properties shares for every 10 Swire Pacific shares, while holders of Swire Pacific's B shares received seven shares for every 50 shares.

Swire Pacific A shares closed the morning down 1.9 percent at HK$76.80, with analysts expecting some investors to sell in what they now see as a transport play.

Swire Pacific has only spun off 18 percent of Swire Properties. Since privately held John Swire & Sons now owns 8 percent of Swire Properties, the public float is only 10.3 percent. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange requires a minimum public float of 25 percent, but Swire said in a filing on Wednesday that it had won a waiver of those rules.

Swire Pacific is left with operations in aviation, including a 45 percent holding in Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, and beverages, including the Hong Kong rights to make and sell Coca-Cola Co products. It also has shipping operations.

BOC International, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley were the sponsors of the offering, with Moelis & Co acting as financial adviser to Swire Pacific. ($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)