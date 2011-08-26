HONG KONG, Aug 26 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in July rose 22.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.84 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on Tuesday.

The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first seven months of 2011 to 23.17 million, up 15.9 percent from the same period last year.

Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):

July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan

22.4 15.9 14.7 20.1 13.9 2.0 21.5

Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in July :

No. of % Growth

Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year

Mainland China 2,677,326 +33.1

South & Southeast Asia 295,771 +5.8

Europe, Africa & The Middle East 170,827 -0.4

The Americas 151,001 +0.5

North Asia 189,009 +5.6

Taiwan 216,518 +3.1

Australia, New Zealand &

South Pacific 62,401 +0.3

Macau 76,535 +5.8 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)