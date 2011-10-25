HONG KONG, Oct 25 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in September rose 16.8 percent from a year earlier to about 3.2 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on Tuesday.

The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first nine months of 2011 to 30.4 million, up 16.2 percent from the same period last year.

Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):

Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar

16.8 17.7 22.4 15.9 14.7 20.1 13.9

Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in September :

No. of % Growth

Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year

Mainland China 2,094,360 +28.8

South & Southeast Asia 304,734 + 0.9

Europe, Africa & The Middle East 167,368 + 1.6

The Americas 134,624 - 2.5

North Asia 185,881 - 4.5

Taiwan 174,058 + 2.4

Australia, New Zealand &

South Pacific 67,953 -10.5

Macau 58,113 + 3.6 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)