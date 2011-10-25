U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
HONG KONG, Oct 25 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in September rose 16.8 percent from a year earlier to about 3.2 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on Tuesday.
The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first nine months of 2011 to 30.4 million, up 16.2 percent from the same period last year.
Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):
Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar
16.8 17.7 22.4 15.9 14.7 20.1 13.9
Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in September :
No. of % Growth
Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year
Mainland China 2,094,360 +28.8
South & Southeast Asia 304,734 + 0.9
Europe, Africa & The Middle East 167,368 + 1.6
The Americas 134,624 - 2.5
North Asia 185,881 - 4.5
Taiwan 174,058 + 2.4
Australia, New Zealand &
South Pacific 67,953 -10.5
Macau 58,113 + 3.6 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 With a hug and a handshake, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened a new chapter in U.S.-Japan relations on Friday with Trump abruptly setting aside campaign pledges to force Tokyo to pay more for U.S. defense aid.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.