HONG KONG, Nov 29 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in October rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.79 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on Tuesday.

The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first 10 months of 2011 to about 34.22 million, up 16.2 percent from the same period last year.

Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):

Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr

16.4 16.8 17.7 22.4 15.9 14.7 20.1

Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in October:

No. of % Growth

Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year

Mainland China 2,542,465 +24.9

South & Southeast Asia 310,435 + 6.2

Europe, Africa & The Middle East 242,481 - 2.0

The Americas 189,463 - 1.6

North Asia 181,354 + 9.0

Taiwan 180,869 + 2.2

Australia, New Zealand &

South Pacific 76,795 - 1.6

Macau 70,214 + 1.6

The growth of visitor arrivals from China could be attributed to not only the Golden Week holiday, but also the large number of trade fairs and trade shows during October, the Tourism Board said in a statement.

In the first 10 months of 2011, cumulative visitor arrivals from China came to about 23 million, 23.7 higher than in the year-earlier period, it added.

As for the long-haul markets, the slow recovery of the American economy and the European debt crisis have reduced the number of visitors from those regions, causing arrivals to fall by 1.8 percent in October, the Tourism Board said. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Ken Wills)