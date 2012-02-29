HONG KONG, Feb 29 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in January rose 15.1 percent from a year earlier to 4.14 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on Wednesday, mainly led by a rise in visitors from mainland China during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):

2012 ___________________2011____________________

Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July

15.1 17.1 16.4 16.4 16.8 17.7 22.4

Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in January:

No. of % Growth

Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year

Mainland China 3,101,578 +23.9

South & Southeast Asia 227,883 - 6.3

Europe, Africa & The Middle East 161,659 - 6.3

The Americas 130,596 - 7.7

North Asia 204,309 - 5.4

Taiwan 178,187 - 2.5

Australia, New Zealand &

South Pacific 69,745 - 3.1

Macau 68,085 + 1.4 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)