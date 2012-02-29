HONG KONG, Feb 29 Visitor arrivals to Hong
Kong in January rose 15.1 percent from a year earlier to 4.14
million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on
Wednesday, mainly led by a rise in visitors from mainland China
during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):
2012 ___________________2011____________________
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July
15.1 17.1 16.4 16.4 16.8 17.7 22.4
Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by
Country/Territory in January:
No. of % Growth
Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year
Mainland China 3,101,578 +23.9
South & Southeast Asia 227,883 - 6.3
Europe, Africa & The Middle East 161,659 - 6.3
The Americas 130,596 - 7.7
North Asia 204,309 - 5.4
Taiwan 178,187 - 2.5
Australia, New Zealand &
South Pacific 69,745 - 3.1
Macau 68,085 + 1.4
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)