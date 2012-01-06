HONG KONG, Jan 6 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong rose by a provisional 16.4 percent in 2011, totalling a record 41.92 million, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) said.

"We are strongly encouraged by the robust performance of our tourism industry in 2011. Not only did visitor arrivals reach a historic high of almost 42 million, but tourism receipts will also likely surpass HK$250 billion ($32.19 billion)," Tourism Board Chairman James Tien said in a statement.

"Looking into 2012, notwithstanding uncertainty in the global economic environment, the HKTB will continue to invest in promotions in different key source markets. We project there will be single-digit growth in visitor arrivals in 2012."

Following is a summary of visitor arrivals to Hong Kong from different regions:

No. Of Pct

Arrivals Change vs.

Region in 2011 2010

Mainland China 28.10 million +23.9

Short-haul markets 9.05 million + 4.6

Long-haul markets 4.77 million + 1.7

The tourism board is due to release 2011 December data and a breakdown of 2011 figures later this month. ($1 = 7.7661 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)