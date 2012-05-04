May 4 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in March rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.71 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Friday.

The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first three months of 2012 to 11.22 million, up 15.6 percent from the same period last year.

Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):

________2012________ ____________2011____________

Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

16.4 15.3 15.1 17.1 16.4 16.4 16.8

Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in March and the first quarter of 2012:

March 2012 Jan-Mar 2012

No. of Yr/Yr No. of Yr/Yr Country/Territory Arrivals % growth Arrivals % growth Mainland China 2,497,061 +24.3 7,895,453 +21.1 South & Southeast Asia 329,028 + 1.2 816,022 + 5.1 Europe, Africa &

The Middle East 219,777 + 2.8 563,130 + 6.6 The Americas 167,827 - 1.7 426,662 + 1.6 North Asia 210,918 +16.9 648,316 +10.6 Taiwan 154,942 - 2.5 495,707 - 2.3 Australia, New Zealand &

South Pacific 66,145 + 1.1 186,176 + 3.3 Macau 63,786 + 0.6 191,262 + 1.2 TOTAL 3,709,484 +16.4 11,222,728 +15.6

"Notwithstanding the volatile global economic environment, we recorded an across-the-board increase in Mainland (China), short-haul and long-haul arrivals during the first quarter of this year," Tourism Board Chairman James Tien said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, we expect growth momentum to sustain into the second quarter of the year. The HKTB is already gearing up for an exciting series of programmes this summer to draw even more visitors to Hong Kong." (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)