HONG KONG, Sept 26 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in August rose 17.7 percent from a year earlier to about 4.07 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed on Monday.

The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first eight months of 2011 to 27.24 million, up 16.2 percent from the same period last year.

"We are encouraged by the tourism performance in August. Following an historic high of 3.8 million arrivals in July, this is the second month in a row that arrivals have set a new monthly record," Tourism Board Chairman James Tien said in a statement.

"Looking into the remaining months of this year, we expect mainland China and short-haul markets to continue to be the growth engine of our tourism. We project that mainland arrivals will rise by about 8 to 10 percent during the National Day Golden Week."

Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):

Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb

17.7 22.4 15.9 14.7 20.1 13.9 2.0

Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in August :

No. of % Growth

Country/Territory Arrivals Year/Year

Mainland China 2,914,914 +23.0

South & Southeast Asia 286,781 +20.0

Europe, Africa & The Middle East 172,862 +2.8

The Americas 131,941 +2.7

North Asia 223,352 +8.0

Taiwan 195,320 -3.7

Australia, New Zealand &

South Pacific 51,384 -0.5

Macau 89,207 +0.8 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)