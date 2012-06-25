June 25 Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in May rose 12.7 percent from a year earlier to about 3.64 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Monday.

The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first five months of 2012 to 18.7 million, up 14.8 percent from the same period last year.

Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr):

____________2012____________ ________2011________

May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov

12.7 14.4 16.4 15.3 15.1 17.1 16.4

Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in May and the first five months of 2012:

May 2012 Jan-May 2012

No. of Yr/Yr No. of Yr/Yr Country/Territory Arrivals % growth Arrivals % growth Mainland China 2,525,600 +19.4 13,068,079 +21.3 South & Southeast Asia 337,150 +0.4 1,478,649 +2.7 Europe, Africa &

The Middle East 168,413 +1.9 954,399 +4.2 The Americas 154,497 +2.6 756,692 +1.9 North Asia 181,478 +2.0 996,873 +7.9 Taiwan 151,920 -7.5 814,673 -6.3 Australia, New Zealand &

South Pacific 54,992 -7.7 309,644 -0.7 Macau 64,884 +6.2 322,833 +1.0 TOTAL 3,638,934 +12.7 18,701,842 +14.8 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)