Sept 28 Visitor arrivals in Hong Kong in August rose 20.5 percent from a year earlier to about 4.90 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) showed on Friday. The figure brings cumulative arrivals for the first eight months of 2012 to 31.59 million, up 16.0 percent from the same period last year. Visitor arrivals: (pct change yr/yr): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb 20.5 13.8 19.3 12.7 14.4 16.4 15.3 Following is a summary of visitor arrivals by Country/Territory in August and the first eight months of 2012: August 2012 Jan-Aug 2012 No. of Yr/Yr No. of Yr/Yr Country/Territory Arrivals % growth Arrivals % growth Mainland China 3,727,949 +27.9 22,575,101 +23.4 South & Southeast Asia 295,529 +3.1 2,358,062 -0.5 Europe, Africa & The Middle East 165,063 -4.5 1,429,715 +2.3 The Americas 127,099 -3.7 1,169,649 ** North Asia 241,040 +7.9 1,621,616 +7.5 Taiwan 195,587 +0.1 1,392,289 -5.0 Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific 50,510 -1.7 478,037 -1.3 Macau 96,066 +7.7 566,914 +3.0 TOTAL 4,898,843 +20.5 31,591,383 +16.0 **Figures less than 0.1 percent (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)