(corrects Moody's fine to HK$, para 9)

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, March 19 The head of a U.S. research firm engaged in market manipulation by spreading false or misleading information on Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group, Hong Kong's securities watchdog alleged during the first day of a hearing on Wednesday.

The Securities and Futures Commission's case in Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal - the first of its kind by the SFC- comes at a time of renewed activity among short-sell research firms which have taken aim at a number of Hong Kong and Singapore-listed companies in recent months.

It also coincides with a difficult week for Evergrande which is under growing financial pressure amid a slump in China's property sector.

In a submission filed with Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal, the watchdog alleges that Andrew Left, the head of California-based investigative research firm Citron Research, engaged in market manipulation by disseminating "false or misleading" information relating to Evergrande's business.

The SFC alleged in December that Left, a high-profile short-seller, made $HK1.7 million after knocking nearly 20 percent of the share price off the Chinese property developer, with the publication of a June 2012 report in which he claimed the group was insolvent and had defrauded investors.

"The company was not insolvent and nor had it consistently presented fraudulent information to the investing public," the tribunal submission said, adding that Left either knew the information was false, or was "reckless or negligent" in publishing the report.

Left was not immediately available for comment.

Last month, little known research firm Iceberg accused Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group of improper accounting, wiping around $1 billion off its market value and sparking a fierce debate over the power of such firms to damage listed companies.

The SFC is taking an increasingly aggressive stance on such reports. Moody's Investors Services is currently appealing a decision by the watchdog to fine the ratings agency HK$23 million ($3 million) for a 2011 report that raised concerns about corporate governance at some Chinese companies.

In a speech this month, Mark Steward, the head of enforcement at the SFC, said that while its case against Left centres on market manipulation, its case against Moody's alleges the firm breached required standards of business conduct.

"There should be no chill in respect of reports that are soundly and reasonably prepared," said Steward. "At the same time, the investing public needs protection from the cynical use of false or misleading publications ... and there should be accountability for shoddy research especially when it affects stability in our markets."

Following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the tribunal was adjourned until next year. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)