By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, March 19 The head of a U.S. research
firm engaged in market manipulation by spreading false or
misleading information on Hong Kong-listed Chinese property
developer Evergrande Real Estate Group, Hong Kong's securities
watchdog alleged during the first day of a hearing on Wednesday.
The Securities and Futures Commission's case in Hong Kong's
Market Misconduct Tribunal - the first of its kind by the SFC-
comes at a time of renewed activity among short-sell research
firms which have taken aim at a number of Hong Kong and
Singapore-listed companies in recent months.
It also coincides with a difficult week for Evergrande which
is under growing financial pressure amid a slump in China's
property sector.
In a submission filed with Hong Kong's Market Misconduct
Tribunal, the watchdog alleges that Andrew Left, the head of
California-based investigative research firm Citron Research,
engaged in market manipulation by disseminating "false or
misleading" information relating to Evergrande's business.
The SFC alleged in December that Left, a high-profile
short-seller, made $HK1.7 million after knocking nearly 20
percent of the share price off the Chinese property developer,
with the publication of a June 2012 report in which he claimed
the group was insolvent and had defrauded investors.
"The company was not insolvent and nor had it consistently
presented fraudulent information to the investing public," the
tribunal submission said, adding that Left either knew the
information was false, or was "reckless or negligent" in
publishing the report.
Left was not immediately available for comment.
Last month, little known research firm Iceberg accused
Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group of improper
accounting, wiping around $1 billion off its market value and
sparking a fierce debate over the power of such firms to damage
listed companies.
The SFC is taking an increasingly aggressive stance on such
reports. Moody's Investors Services is currently appealing a
decision by the watchdog to fine the ratings agency HK$23
million ($3 million) for a 2011 report that raised concerns
about corporate governance at some Chinese companies.
In a speech this month, Mark Steward, the head of
enforcement at the SFC, said that while its case against Left
centres on market manipulation, its case against Moody's alleges
the firm breached required standards of business conduct.
"There should be no chill in respect of reports that are
soundly and reasonably prepared," said Steward. "At the same
time, the investing public needs protection from the cynical use
of false or misleading publications ... and there should be
accountability for shoddy research especially when it affects
stability in our markets."
Following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the tribunal
was adjourned until next year.
