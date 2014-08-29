(Repeats to wider audience)
By James Pomfret and Greg Torode
HONG KONG Aug 29 Hong Kong's most powerful
critic of Beijing, a brash media tycoon whose home was raided by
anti-corruption officers, said on Friday he won't be cowed by
efforts to silence him ahead of a crunch decision this weekend
on the city's political future.
Jimmy Lai, 65, a self-made millionaire smuggled into Hong
Kong by boat as a child, has become one of the most influential
magnates in greater China, standing up to an increasingly
assertive China and pumping millions of his own money into a
movement seeking democracy for the former British colony.
His role as the main financial patron of the pro-democracy
movement since the territory's 1997 handover to Communist Party
rulers in China has come under growing scrutiny.
Lai stood by on Thursday as his home in an affluent avenue
in Hong Kong's Kowloon district was raided, a move some
observers said was part of an intensifying campaign to smother
pro-democracy forces seeking universal suffrage.
"There's no doubt it only makes us more determined. But
that's all I can tell," he told Reuters. "We will slug it
through. Whatever happens, it only toughens us up."
The early-morning raid came days before Beijing is expected
to rule it will limit 2017 elections for Hong Kong's leader to a
handful of pro-Beijing candidates, a move likely to trigger a
showdown with pan-democrats who are planning an "Occupy Central"
campaign to shut down the city's main business district.
The standing committee of China's parliament, the National
People's Congress, is due to announce its decision on Sunday.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in
a statement it had searched three homes and the office of a
lawmaker as part of a bribery investigation.
A copy of a search warrant seen by Reuters gave permission
for the ICAC to look for items including bank and electronic
records related to payments or donations made by Lai to
officials of the centre left Labour Party.
Over the 17 years since Hong Kong returned to China, Beijing
has ratcheted up its control despite promises to grant the city
a high degree of autonomy and eventual universal suffrage.
INTENTION TO "SCARE AWAY TYCOONS"
"Jimmy is more or less the only donor (for the democratic
movement)," said Martin Lee, one of the founders of the main
opposition Democratic Party.
"The intended effect (of the raid) is to scare all tycoons
from giving money to the democrats, and secondly to scare people
away from Occupy Central, and also distract our focus on
democracy and at the same time blacken the democratic camp."
Prominent pro-establishment figure and former Hong Kong
security chief Regina Ip, however, said she was confident the
anti-corruption force was independent.
"People shouldn't read too much into the timing. There were
complaints made and we are talking about large sums of money,"
Ip said, adding that any charges would play out in a fully
transparent and fair legal system.
Lai owns Hong Kong-based media company Next Media Ltd
, which publishes Next Magazine and the popular
pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid, Hong Kong's second-most
popular daily with a circulation of around 190,000.
Apple Daily says its anti-establishment stance has resulted
in advertising boycotts, its website has been repeatedly hacked
and tens of thousands of his newspapers have been torched at
distribution points on several occasions by unknown parties.
Lai, in the latest edition of his Next Magazine, lashed out
at what he described as "state-level" hacking that gained access
to his banking records and other personal documents.
Lai says the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and
around Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, spurred him
to switch from the garment business to newspapers and once
dubbed former Chinese premier Li Peng "a son of a turtle egg", a
highly offensive Chinese term, for his role in the killings.
Lai founded the casual wear brand Giordano in 1981.
Apple Daily has pursued an activist agenda since the
handover and is expected to play a vital role in rallying public
support for the Occupy Central campaign.
"Real democracy, that's what we're fighting for," said Lai.
