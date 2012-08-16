HONG KONG Aug 16 Typhoon Kai Tak veered closer
to the financial hub of Hong Kong late on Thursday, prompting
the local observatory to raise the No. 8 tropical cyclone
warning signal as some port operations were disrupted along with
local transport services.
While financial markets, schools, businesses and
non-essential government services close when any No. 8 or above
signal is hoisted, the tropical cyclone was expected to skirt
around 250 km west of the city, bound for the western fringes of
China's Guangdong province, the observatory said.
It was not yet clear whether the No 8 signal, the third
highest weather warning in the former British colony, would
remain in force overnight and disrupt financial markets in the
morning.
Should the signal remain hoisted until 9 a.m. on Friday
(0100 GMT), the stock exchange will remain closed for at least
part of the day.
Hong Kong's airport authority said no flights had been
cancelled as of 1500 GMT, but advised travellers to check the
latest flight status with their airlines.
Chinese authorities, meanwhile, are bracing for possible
flooding along its southern coastline, and have called ships
back to harbour after issuing the country's highest level red
alert for sea waves and storm surges, the official Xinhua news
agency reported.